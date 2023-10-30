Fabricio Andrade ready to show he’s “the best striker in the world” in super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade knows that his upcoming showdown against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty isn’t just for the much-coveted golden belt. It is also for bragging rights to be recognized as the best bantamweight striker in the world.

The 26-year-old Brazilian superstar knows that if he can beat Haggerty at his own game, there will be no doubt who the true bantamweight king is.

Andrade and Haggerty are set to lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The winner will exit the hallowed confines of Lumpinee with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title around his waist and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Fabricio Andrade shared a poster of the event on his Instagram feed a week ago with the caption:

“1 week until the show! I am gonna show that I am the best striker in the world 🌎 #andnew #onefightnight16 @onechampionship”

See the Instagram post here:

Fabricio Andrade is, without a doubt, one of the most explosive fighters at bantamweight. Throughout his young career as an MMA fighter, ‘Wonder Boy’ has built a reputation as a ruthless finisher with a varied arsenal of striking weapons.

Haggerty, on the other hand, is a Muay Thai phenom whose claim to fame is a one-round annihilation of legendary Nong-O Hama earlier this year to lift the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The winner between Andrade and Haggerty should settle any debate about who the real top dog is in the division.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.