Jonathan Haggerty says he’s far ‘more dangerous’ than he was in Nong-O fight: “Everything’s been going great”

Jonathan Haggerty admits that he's feeling on top of the world leading up to his fight for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title this week. As a matter of fact, the Englishman revealed that he barely even hit this level during his preparation for his clash against Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, 'The General' spoke about his preparation for Fabricio Andrade and just why he believes he is at the peak of his powers in the build-up to his headliner war at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“Training's been hard. You know, I'm more in shape than I was for the Nong-O fight, I'm more confident and I'm more dangerous than I am. So everything's been going great. I just cannot wait to get in there at the moment.”

Watch the interview here:

Earlier this year, the Londoner officially became a multi-division champion under the ONE Championship banner. He did what no athlete could even imagine doing on the global stage – beat Muay Thai living legend Nong-O.

The former flyweight Muay Thai king bagged the bantamweight Muay Thai gold inside the opening round with a destructive performance. He sent the Thai icon crashing to the canvas inside the 2:40 mark of the opening frame.

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to reach similar heights and obtain another world title at ONE Fight Night 16 when he meets bantamweight MMA king ‘Wonder Boy.’

Their five-round war will serve as the main event of the card inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check your local listings to lock your calendars when ONE Fight Night 16 broadcasts live from The Mecca of Muay Thai in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.

Meanwhile, North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live and for free.