FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty ascends to superstardom with upset win over legendary Sam-A

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Jonathan Haggerty’s win against Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

In January 2019, Haggerty made his ONE debut and defeated Joseph Lasiri by unanimous decision. Due to his impressive performance, ‘The General’ earned a flyweight Muay Thai title shot four months later against Sam-A at ONE: For Honor.

Throughout the five rounds, Haggerty proved he was one of the best flyweight Muay Thai fighters on the planet. Once the dust settled, ‘The General’ had his hand raised by unanimous decision to dethrone Sam-O.

ONE recently shared Haggerty’s legacy-building win on YouTube with the caption:

“Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty faces ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his shocking victory over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in 2019!”

Since defeating Sam-A, Jonathan Haggerty has gone 4-2 under the ONE banner, with his two losses being against Rodtang for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In April of this year, Haggerty moved up to bantamweight and challenged then-world champion Nong-O. ‘The General’ did what he does best and silenced the doubters by securing a first-round knockout to end Nong-O’s 10-0 promotional run.

On November 3, Jonathan Haggerty looks to become a two-sport world champion. In the ONE Fight Night 16 main event, Haggerty will face Fabricio Andrade, the bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

The action-packed champion vs. champion matchup goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.