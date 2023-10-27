“Bring it home” - Fans ready to watch Jonathan Haggerty return to the UK with two world title belts

UK fans aren’t shying away from expressing their love and support for their fellow compatriot, Jonathan Haggerty, as the Muay Thai star heads towards another high-stakes world title bout next month.

The 26-year-old superstar is on the brink of becoming a rare two-sport world champion on November 3, when he faces ONE bantamweight MMA champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the division’s vacant kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 16’s main event.

The ONE Fight Night 16 card is set to take place inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the famed and historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Therefore, winning a second belt in a place where it exudes history, is of utmost importance and significance for both lifelong strikers who hail from different parts of the world.

The UK fans especially are proud of Haggerty’s achievements in the Muay Thai world as he represents their country for the ninth time on a global stage.

This week, they showered the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with comments of support after watching his tough ascent to ONE Championship glory on Instagram.

Read their posts below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has another difficult task ahead of him. No stranger to hard work or adversity, defeating Fabricio Andrade will nonetheless be a very challenging endeavor for any top fighter in his place.

The Brazilian phenom boasts a 100% stoppage rate including an undefeated MMA record of 6 straight wins in ONE Championship. Not to mention that he’s also a prolific kickboxer with a professional record of 40 wins and 3 losses.

With his work cut out for him, Jonathan Haggerty knows better than to underestimate his opponent.

He will let his experience against world champions like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama, dictate where the fight will go until the moment the Fabricio Andrade surrenders in defeat.

Watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live in North American primetime on Friday, November 3.