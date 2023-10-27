Fabricio Andrade believes win over Jonathan Haggerty will turn heads: “It’s gonna make more people pay attention to me”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade thinks he still needs to build a name for himself within the martial arts sphere. The Brazilian plans to ace his next assignment to achieve just that on the global stage of ONE Championship when he returns.

On Friday, November 3, in U.S. primetime, 'Wonder Boy' meets Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 with the bantamweight kickboxing gold on the line.

Given Haggerty's reputation as one of the best strikers in the world, he views the bantamweight Muay Thai king as the perfect dance partner for him to elevate his brand on a global scale.

In a recent interview with FightWave, Fabricio Andrade explained his sentiment. He said:

“Haggerty’s got a name behind him. Everybody in the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene knows him. So, to beat him now, it’s gonna make more people pay attention to me as well.”

With a chance to become a two-sport world champion inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next week, the 26-year-old has not taken any shortcuts throughout his training camp.

He has upped the intensity of his fight program alongside Tiger Muay Thai head boxing coach John Hutchinson and other professional fighters, hoping it’ll pay off big time when he shares the ring alongside ‘The General.’

The latter is more than ready to ruin the Brazilian’s party, though.

Haggerty claimed ONE gold with a spectacular performance against Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April, and his confidence is at an all-time high heading into this scheduled five-round war.

Unfortunately, only one man can prevail and leave the Thai capital as a two-sport world champion. Will it be Fabricio Andrade or Haggerty?

Find out by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 16 live in U.S. primetime next Friday, November 3.