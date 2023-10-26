Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen is raring to catch the all-champion clash between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty, which he views as one for the ages.

The two reigning bantamweight champions dispute the vacant kickboxing world title in the division as the headlining contest for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

Both Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are coming off impressive title conquests in their previous matches. The two are also angling to add their names to an elite group of two-sport ONE world champions with a victory come fight night.

Nguyen, the former featherweight and lightweight mixed martial arts world champion in the promotion, shared his take on the all-important clash to Sportskeeda, highlighting how it is a battle between two elite fighters that should not be missed.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“I love both guys' styles and I believe it's elite of elite for the bantamweight kickboxing division. I won't be missing this matchup for sure.”

Fabricio Andrade became the new ONE bantamweight MMA world champion back in February by claiming the then-vacant belt with a scintillating fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) of former division main man John Lineker. The win also extended his undefeated run in ONE to sixth straight since making his debut in 2020.

For ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade is returning to kickboxing, something he had a lot of experience competing in both in his native land of Brazil and abroad prior to focusing on MMA under ONE.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in April with an explosive first-round knockout of longtime champion Nong-O Hama. He started like a house on fire and simply was not to be stopped.

‘The General’ is actually gunning for a third ONE world title, having once held the flyweight Muay Thai gold.

As for Nguyen, he was last in action in February, defeating Brazilian Leonardo Casotti in an MMA match by unanimous decision. He is eyeing a return fight before the year ends.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.