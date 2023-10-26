Martin Nguyen says Fabricio Andrade must find a way to land his signature knees to the body vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Former ONE featherweight and ONE lightweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen is one of many high-profile athletes who are excited to see the upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty in the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 16.

This champion-versus-champion showdown goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3. Nguyen, who has a ton of experience competing in fights of such magnitude, has offered ‘Wonder Boy’ several tips on how he can get his hands raised.

‘The Situ-Asian’ gave out this advice to the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion through an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“For Fabricio, I would say his main goal should be attacking the body of Haggerty and keep chopping away at the legs to slow him down. He needs to be very fast and accurate like he has with his strikes.”

Known for his incredible combination of speed and power, Andrade was able to score stoppage wins over Li Kai Wen and John Lineker. He also folded other top bantamweight MMA contenders including Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il with the same knees and kicks that the Vietnamese-American fighter was talking about.

Nguyen’s tactics for Andrade is a perfect strategy because ‘The General’ is known for throwing heavy and relentless punches. Haggerty pairs these power punches with his technical approach, which propels him to decision victories.

Then again, Andrade is already wary of the power that the British superstar possesses, especially after his massive win over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.