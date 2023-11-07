“He was out of his depths” – Jonathan Haggerty says Fabricio Andrade bit off more than he could chew against him

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty says his most recent foe, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, talked the talk but ultimately could not walk the walk when the two met in the ONE Championship ring last weekend.

After all the back-and-forth banter in the weeks leading up to this superfight for the vacant kickboxing throne, Haggerty put together a dominant performance. He delivered a beatdown of Andrade, which ended in just under two rounds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

Much to the delight of a packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd in Bangkok, ‘The General’ hoisted two golden belts over his shoulders and realized his dream of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Haggerty says he believes Andrade simply bit off more than he could chew, which resulted in a spectacular finish for ‘The General’.

See the full interview below:

The 26-year-old British superstar stated:

“I think he already knew there were levels to this game. You know, he wanted to be great, hats off to him. But to be honest, I felt a little bit off. You know I was getting in there, getting stuck in a little bit wild, but yeah. He was out of his depths. I told him I’d drag him into deep waters and he just talked too much. I mean, he was fronting it until he got knocked out.”

What could be next for Haggerty after this? The now two-sport world champion says going for a third belt is now in his sights, as he eyes Andrade’s MMA gold as well.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.