Fabricio Andrade says showdown with Jonathan Haggerty one for the ages: “This is a very big fight”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade can’t wait for Friday night when he attempts to make history as a rare two-sport world champion.

Andrade will return to his kickboxing roots to face one of the most explosive strikers in ONE Championship. At stake is 26 pounds of golden hardware.

‘Wonder Boy’ is set to do battle with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a two-sport world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an interview during ONE Fight Night 16 fight week, Andrade laid down the magnitude of his upcoming showdown with Haggerty and why fans should tune in.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“This is a very big fight, you know. There’s an MMA world champion against a Muay Thai champion fighting for a kickboxing belt. We never saw that in ONE Championship. I think it doesn't get any better than that. Two very good strikers, so it's definitely going to be a very entertaining fight and a good one to watch.”

Andrade is right in saying this is a rare opportunity to watch two of the most talented strikers in all of combat sports do battle in what should be a thrilling affair. Haggerty is the bantamweight Muay Thai king and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Meanwhile, Andrade is one of MMA’s most lethal strikers and the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding fight week.