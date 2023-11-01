Fabricio Andrade says mother is still over the moon for new home: “She is very happy”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade wants to let the world know who the best striker in martial arts is. But besides putting his name up there with the all-time greats, Andrade is on a wholesome mission to enrich his family’s life, especially his mother.

Andrade recently purchased a brand new home for his mother when he returned to his hometown of Fortaleza a few months ago. There, he reconnected with his roots after spending years abroad, working on his craft in Thailand.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Andrade revealed the unique situation his mother was in with her estranged husband, his father, and how happy he was to take her out of it.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“My mother was very happy. She is separated from my father, but they lived in the same house. My mother lived in the upper part of the house and he lived in the lower part of the house. She always wanted to be able to move and have her own home. Now she has a house in a better place, and she is very happy.”

It’s an incredible feat for any child to be able to buy his parents a new home, and Andrade could not be more proud.

Thankfully, ‘Wonder Boy’ can make his mother proud once more by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.