“He couldn’t put pen to paper” - Jonathan Haggerty says Felipe Lobo was all bark and no bite after heated altercation

Trash talk is always part of combat sports, and Jonathan Haggerty never shies from it.

The two-sport world champion got into a heated altercation with Felipe Lobo after he knocked out the Brazilian star’s teammate Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty, who claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the match, was visibly irritated with Lobo’s antics and he made sure the Tiger Muay Thai fighter knew about it.

Luckily for Haggerty, he can practically silence Lobo when he defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 against his newfound rival.

Ahead of his first defense of the gold on February 16, Haggerty recalled in an interview with ONE Championship how Lobo had the audacity to call him out yet go quiet once confronted.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I was sending him messages telling him, ‘Come on, and let’s have it.’ I was commenting on social media trying to get him to bite, and he wasn’t coming back with anything, so I thought he must have lost his pen – he couldn’t put pen to paper!”

Lobo was in Andrade’s corner in the November 2023 card when he saw Haggerty send ‘Wonder Boy’ to the shadow realm in the second round with a barrage of punches.

Although Andrade and Haggerty were respectful to each other after the fight, Lobo had some heated words to share with ‘The General’.

ONE Fight Night 19 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to shut Felipe Lobo up in Bangkok

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium played host to Jonathan Haggerty’s biggest wins, and he plans to make the hallowed hall the site of his first successful world title defense.

Haggerty knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Seven months later, Haggerty finished ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

The British superstar now returns to the Bangkok arena for his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai throne, and he wants nothing more than to silence Felipe Lobo.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“There's always this back and forth between me and him, he's always called me out, I've always called him out. And now’s the time, you know? No more talking. We let out fight talk.”

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: