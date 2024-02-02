“He deserves to have the next shot” – Jonathan Haggerty says Hiroki Akimoto is a clear contender for his kickboxing gold

Jonathan Haggerty is keeping a close tab on the top contender in the kickboxing division despite his next Muay Thai assignment fast approaching on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion defends his 'Art of Eight Limbs' crown against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, which airs live in American primetime on February 16.

However, as an athlete on top of two stacked brackets, ‘The General’ knows he has to maintain a balance between both, and that is where No.1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto comes into the picture.

Speaking on the Japanese athlete during his fight camp for Lobo in Koh Samui, Thailand, Jonathan Haggerty told the South China Morning Post:

“I'd say out loud like he does deserve to be the number one. He's the number one contender. He deserves to have the next shot at the kickboxing world title, and yeah, just know that when we are coming together, I'll be well prepared.”

Watch the full interview here:

The Evolve MMA talent has always been one of the most exciting stars in the division, after all.

Across six victories against Capitan Petchyindee, Qiu Jianliang, Zhang Chenglong, Kenny Tse, and Josh Tonna, he truly showcased his all-around arsenal as he claimed the bantamweight kickboxing world title.

But since losing his gold, the 31-year-old has been clamoring for another shot at the coveted strap, and a fight against Jonathan Haggerty seems to be one to make in 2024.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Before that feisty Jonathan Haggerty-Hiroki Akimoto kickboxing war can go down, the Englishman must clear his next task under the ONE banner in the form of Felipe Lobo.

The Brazilian has been entangled in a war of words alongside ‘The General’ after his knockout win over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9, and now it’s time for him to back his talk inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thus far, ‘Demolition Man’ has left the circle with three victories across four bouts, his only defeat coming to Nong-O Hama at ONE X.

Meanwhile, the London striker has been on a path of resurgence after moving up from the flyweight division after back-to-back losses versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Jonathan Haggerty has picked up five wins in a row, knocking out Fabricio Andrade and Nong-O last year to reign supreme as a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.