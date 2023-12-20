WATCH: Nong-O Hama shows Felipe Lobo why he’s considered one of Muay Thai’s greatest-ever fighters

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Nong-O Hama’s impressive win against Felipe Lobo.

On March 25, 2022, ONE X showcased some of the best fighters in promotional history during an action-packed event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. One of the intriguing matchups on that night was former world champion Nong-O Hama defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo.

At the time, Lobo was riding a 2-0 promotional record with one win in kickboxing and the other in Muay Thai. The Brazilian striker went to war with Nong-O at ONE X but ultimately came up short, as the Thai superstar retained his world title with a third-round knockout win.

Over a year and a half later, ONE re-posted the bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before Thai striking legend Nong-O clashes with Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his jaw-dropping ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title defense against Brazilian star Felipe Lobo in 2022!”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

What’s at stake between Nong-O Hama and Nico Carrillo?

Nong-O Hama held a 10-0 record under the ONE Championship banner before fighting Jonathan Haggerty in April. Haggerty was seen as a sizeable underdog before shocking the world by dethroning Nong-O of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout.

As a result, Nong-O needs a win at ONE Friday Fights 46 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium more than ever. If he does lose against Nico Carrillo, fans may question how much gas is left in the 37-year-old’s tank.

Meanwhile, Nico Carrillo is ready to make a name for himself at the expense of the former world champion. ‘King of the North’ made his ONE debut earlier this year and now holds a promotional record of 2-0.

Therefore, a win against Nong-O this Friday would put the Scottish fighter in the bantamweight Muay Thai world title picture, with a possibility of fighting Haggerty in 2024.