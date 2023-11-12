WATCH: Superbon gets his reps in with Muay Thai legend Nong-O in training camp for world title fight against Tawanchai

The preparation for Superbon Singha Mawynn for his upcoming ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight against titleholder Tawanchai continues as he invited a legend to his training camp to help him.

On November 9, 2023, Superbon Training Camp’s official Instagram account posted a video clip of Superbon and Nong-O Hama sparring in the famed gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

The video was captioned:

This will be Superbon’s first attempt at the Muay Thai world title after winning the kickboxing belt twice in his ONE Championship campaign. It also marks his first art of eight limbs match under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as his first five matches were contested under the kickboxing ruleset.

Meanwhile, Nong-O is a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who dominated the division for almost four years, where he captured 26 pounds of gold and was able to defend it multiple times. The only man to stop him was Jonathan Haggerty, who knocked him out in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Despite that devastating knockout defeat, the Evolve MMA representative is still considered one of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world today, and his presence in Superbon’s camp is a big boost.

The 33-year-old Superbon aims to capture his second world title in ONE Championship with a win against Tawanchai.

Currently, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai-affiliated athlete holds a record of four wins, including two TKO/KO finishes and only one defeat under the promotion since making his debut in July 2020. His most notable victory was the second-round knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates