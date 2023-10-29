WATCH: Superbon continues to perfect technique with former Lumpinee champ Singdam

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title shot of Superbon against Tawanchai may have been pushed back from its original date due to an injury he suffered during the lead-up to their mega-fight on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, but that doesn’t mean he stopped sharpening his skills.

Superbon has since recovered from the muscle tear in his right calf, and his fight with Tawanchai is now booked to headline ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. With clearance to return to full training, the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was recently seen perfecting his technique with a Lumpinee legend.

Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter Singha Mawynn shared a video of himself kicking drills with former Lumpinee Stadium champion and legend Singdam Kiatmoo9. Superbon wrote in the description of his Instagram post:

“Technique From us 🔝🔝🔝”

Known for his great mix of technical fighting and powerful right kicks, Singdam aims to help Superbon beat Tawanchai and become the newest athlete in ONE Championship to join the exclusive list of athletes who won world titles in two different sports.

The 33-year-old Muay Thai superstar also wants to show that he isn't afraid of Tawanchai and didn't use his injury as an excuse to avoid him, as some fans said when he backed out of the original bout date.

Also, he wants to reign anew as a champion and school the young phenom with every ounce of veteran experience he has because he is almost a decade older than him.

Superbon currently has a 4-1 win-loss record under the world’s largest martial arts organization, winning against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan. His lone loss was courtesy of Chingiz Allazov in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6.

ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.