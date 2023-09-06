“You never see it coming” – Rodtang says he was blindsided by Superbon’s high kicks in sparring

"Iron sharpens iron”. This is an adage that ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn have lived by, as they arranged a sparring session together to potentially pick up new techniques that they can add to their respective arsenals.

During that brief sparring session, ‘The Iron Man’ fully understood how Superbon scored the unbelievable knockout victory over the widely regarded kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021. That was the biggest win of his career by far in ONE, where he holds four wins and one loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon pointed out a specific attack that Superbon is effectively utilizing, which he revealed with ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old said:

"I had an opportunity to spar with Superbon, and I got hit by his high kicks more than 10 times. You never see it coming.”

Both Rodtang and Superbon are preparing for massive bouts against their Thai compatriots, as the former defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 32. Superbon, meanwhile, challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

These gigantic showdowns will be held inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Mecca of Muay Thai, and in front of thousands of passionate fans.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.