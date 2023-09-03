“Superbon takes the belt” - Fans boldly predict a Superbon world title win over Tawanchai

Former multiple-time featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is up for the challenge against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai as they headline ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Superbon’s first crack at the Muay Thai world title since making his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. He earned the shot against Tawanchai after knocking out Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their match last June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

The 33-year-old is looking forward to facing the 24-year-old defending champion, as he posted the official poster of the card on his Instagram account on August 31, 2023.

"My next fight 🔥💯 @onechampionship"

Fans were quick to show their support by commenting that Superbon would beat Tawanchai and become the new king of the division.

Users @limktg_7132, @txdeathmetaljeff, @superboy_8blade, and @tan.lebao are rooting for Superbon:

Comments from fans

While @rlynch83 is just excited to see the showdown between Superbon and Tawanchai because, according to him, they are his two favorite fighters:

Another comment from a fan

If Superbon beats Tawanchai, he will only be the third athlete in ONE Championship history to win two world titles in two different sports, following in the footsteps of Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Aside from the victory over Ozcan, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative also has wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. Superbon's lone ONE Championship loss was courtesy of Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Fight Night 15 is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.