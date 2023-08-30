“Enjoy hard work” - Superbon channels his inner Floyd Mayweather Jr. in titanic clash against Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is primed and ready for his historic bout against the iconic Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

The bout, which will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will be Tawanchai's second world title defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Most pundits are considering the bout a pivotal moment in modern Muay Thai as two of the best will battle it out for the top spot in the sport.

Ahead of his epic clash with Tawanchai, Superbon posted a motivational video on Instagram:

"Enjoy hard work 💯"

In the video, we hear the voice of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.:

"Continue to work hard. Nothing is gonna come easy. And everyday I know I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed. And I don't take anything for granted."

The deepest philosophies are sometimes the simplest. Despite the mystique that surrounds the inhuman level of greatness surrounding special athletes like Mayweather and Superbon, the truth is quite simple.

There is no substitute for good old-fashioned hard work. There's no magical elixir that instantly makes someone transcend everybody else. One has to have a near-maniacal obsession with hard work to achieve a level of greatness like never before.

In his last outing inside the Circle, Superbon delivered an unbelievable KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11. It proved that the Thai superstar's elusive and powerful kick can land at any distance he pleases.

It doesn't matter if it's from kicking range or inside the pocket, Superbon will find a way to sneak his kick in from an angle you won't see. The finesse and technical prowess it requires to land a KO kick on Ozcan's jaw inside punching range is just inhuman. Look to see him try to land it again on Tawanchai on October 6. Be sure to see history as it unfolds.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.