“Pulled out the Baki Hanma” - Fans in complete awe of Superbon’s lightning KO of Tayfun Ozcan

A good way to describe Superbon Singha Mawynn's head kick is a stealth missile with the power of a nuclear bomb. You won't see it coming but once it lands, devastation follows it. At ONE Fight Night 11 back in June, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion proved yet again that he's the greatest kicker in a sport of elite kickers.

In his bout against Tayfun Ozcan, the former world champ produced another addition to his highlight-reel of head kicks, just like his KO of the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021.

It was one of the sneakiest head kicks ever televised. The distance from where it was thrown to where it landed was quite remarkable. Not a lot can land, let alone knock an opponent out, with a head kick from inside the pocket. As a result, Ozcan hit the deck like a ton of bricks.

ONE posted a multi-angle post of the KO sequence:

"Another look at this HISTORIC knockout 💥 Can Superbon outstrike Tawanchai when he challenges for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @superbon_banchamek"

Fans are in complete awe of the knockout and are expressing it in the comments section:

Comments on Superbon's KO of Tayfun Ozcan

@twitch_lampheart commended the former world champion's impeccable sense of timing:

"Timing is insane"

@andiechen saw the visual appeal of the KO but also the technical prowess it showcased:

"Damn that coolness. It was all calculated. 🔥"

@nickspeirs1 was on-point with his anime reference:

"Pulled out the baki Hanma"

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the two greatest kickers in Muay Thai and kickboxing will collide as Superbon will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The achievements of both fighters alone make this bout the most compelling one in both sports' recent history. The event goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.