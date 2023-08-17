WATCH: Superbon demonstrates ingenious trick in landing his paralyzing head kicks

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is bound for a historic clash as he challenges ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

At ONE Fight Night 15, the two most lethal Thai strikers in the world today will clash in what many consider "The Best vs. The Best" battle for the ages.

Ahead of Superbon Singha Mawynn's superfight, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson posted a video of the Thai living legend teaching him his signature weapon: his head kick:

"@superbon_banchamek says..most people drop their hands after they punch. You can find holes in the guard by throwing the high kick after the punching combo."

While Superbon was correct to point out that a lot of fighters put their guard down right after throwing a punch, not a lot of fighters can throw a head kick at punching range. This is what truly makes his high kick so lethal. No one expects them to land at such a short range.

If you want to see just how effective his high kicks truly are, just watch the live fight in the video. The unbelievable KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 proves that the Thai superstar can land his concussive kick at any distance.

It doesn't matter if it's arm's length or inside the pocket, Superbon will find a way to sneak it in. The finesse it requires to land the kick on Ozcan's jaw after a combination inside the pocket is something to behold.

As for Superbon's opponent, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion might be the only man who has the kicking prowess to match him.

Just recently, at ONE Fight Night 13, the Muay Thai king made his kickboxing debut in the promotion by breaking Davit Kiria's arm after one powerful roundhouse kick. Kiria is the second man in a row to suffer a limb break courtesy of the Thai superstar, who similarly shattered Jamal Yusupov's right leg with a low kick at ONE Fight Night 7 just six months earlier.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the two greatest kickers in Muay Thai and kickboxing will collide in what could be the most important bout in both sports' recent history. The event is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.