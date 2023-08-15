FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai PK Saenchai shatters Davit Kiria’s arm with a dynamite kick

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai should have a new nickname: 'The Bone Collector'. For a second straight time, the 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom shattered one of his opponent's limbs with one kick. At ONE Fight Night 13 last August 5, Tawanchai broke Davit Kiria's arm with one crushing roundhouse kick in the third round of their kickboxing contest.

What's more phenomenal is that, just less than six months prior, the ONE world champion also dismantled another fighter's limb with a kick. At ONE Fight Night 7 last February, Tawanchai shattered Jamal Yusupov's knee with a swift leg kick. We are starting to see a trend here.

ONE posted a full fight video of the Kiria fight on YouTube:

"A shocking knockout ended the kickboxing showdown between ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai and Georgian powerhouse Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13!"

Throughout the bout, Tawanchai PK Saenchai's surgical striking was largely nullifying Kiria's forward-moving gameplan. The Thai phenom chose his shots methodically like a veteran bomb defuser finding the right wire to cut. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai king would pepper his Giorgian opponent with piston-like straight lefts and front kicks that could pierce a hole in the wall.

Kiria, despite arguably doing better than most against Tawanchai PK Saenchai, was just a step behind. His peek-a-boo style was effective at defending kicks but it only allowed him to connect one or two shots at a time. Because of Kiria's tight defense, Tawanchai seemed to have been purposely connecting his roundhouse kicks straight at Kiria's forearms. This is such a throwback to boxing legend Rocky Marciano back in the day.

After more than two rounds of punishment to his arms, Kiria's guard caved in after enduring another kick from Tawanchai. It was quite crazy, shocking and brutal to see.

Want to hear something crazier? Just two months after dismantling Kiria, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be participating in what could be one of the most important bouts in Muay Thai's recent history. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his throne against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn.

It's undeniable that Superbon will be Tawanchai PK Saenchai's toughest opponent in ONE so far. Superbon is a kicking savant who can very well match the Muay Thai prodigy's near-perfect technique and surgical precision. This will be one for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.