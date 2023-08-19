WATCH: Superbon’s explosive career highlights in ONE Championship

Every time Superbon Singha Mawynn’s name is mentioned in conversation, it’s very difficult not to get a reaction from hardcore fans.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion once dominated the striking world with some harrowing but memorable knockouts in his long career.

It can be argued that the best action we’ve seen from the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative has been on the grandest combat sports stage in the world - ONE Championship.

With his next opponent scheduled, Superbon is delighted to thrill fans even further with an upcoming clash against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai on Friday, October 6, at ONE Fight Night 15.

Before you see the Thai striker in action once again, re-watch every Superbon win that has catapulted him to superstardom below:

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to make a relatively quick turnaround following his redeeming KO victory over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov last June.

Back in the win column, the Bangkok native is anxious to make an impact on the world stage once more, albeit, in Muay Thai. Having begun his career in Muay Thai, transitioning back to the sport after dominating the kickboxing world, will likely not present any problems.

Superbon has over 140 bouts to his name in kickboxing and Muay Thai to make him a serious threat to Tawanchai’s throne. He especially has a lot of world championship experience over Tawanchai which could pay dividends during their fight.

Nevertheless, it will take more than technique and experience to defeat the young Thai world champion. Known for his stoicism and ruthlessness, Tawanchai will bring nothing but a very competitive and exciting match to Superbon.

For both men, it’s a do-or-die situation, so expect a dramatic outcome between two of the most vicious ring-killers at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fans in Canada and the U.S. will be able to stream the main event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.