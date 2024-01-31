“No more talking” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’ll silence Felipe Lobo once and for all at ONE Fight Night 19

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is ready to silence brash challenger, upcoming foe ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo next month. And the 26-year-old English striking superstar can’t wait to let his fists do the talking.

Haggerty and the no.4-ranked ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai contender Lobo will settle matters in the ring in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty says he’s done with the war of words and wants to trade leather instead.

‘The General’ stated:

“There's always this back and forth between me and him, he's always called me out, I've always called him out. And now’s the time, you know? No more talking. We let out fight talk.”

Needless to say, fans are excited for these two to finally go at it after all the back and forth.

Jonathan Haggerty is confident he stops Felipe Lobo early: “I can knock him out”

He’s a two-sport world champion for a reason. Jonathan Haggerty is the real deal. And when he locks horns with Felipe Lobo next month, the 26-year-old from the United Kingdom is looking to put on a show once again.

‘The General’ told ONE Championship:

“I’m excited for it, you know. Every time I step foot in the ring I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live on U.S. primetime on February 16, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.