“Tremendous beast” - Fans cook up potential world title defenses for two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in 2024

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet across all combat sports.

As the king of two different sports, Haggerty is not without options when it comes to opponents. But his recent victories over a hit list of a-listers suggest there aren’t many who are willing to step up against the fiery Englishman.

Haggerty’s last three victories have come over absolute killers, which include Russian mauler Vladimir Kuzmin, Thai legend and former champion Nong-O Hama, and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade.

So who really is next on Haggerty’s radar?

Naturally, fans had some interesting ideas and suggestions. One of them thinks Haggerty is prepared to face any challenger:

"Tremendous beast, it's an animal prepared for any situation."

Here are other reactions:

“Fight Andrade for his MMA belt”

“He reminds me of The Diamond he’s so technically good. Be good to see him and Nico”

“Defend kickboxing title against Akimoto!! Make this in 🇯🇵 🔥🔥🔥”

Those are some pretty interesting takes on which direction Jonathan Haggerty should go next.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is ready, willing, and able to return to the ONE Championship ring at a moment’s notice to take on any challenger, but as per fans, there are two names that truly stand out.

Haggerty could go on to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for his MMA gold, or he could defend his bantamweight kickboxing belt against the former titleholder, Hiroki Akimoto.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.