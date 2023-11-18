Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty says he just needs ‘8-12 weeks’ to prepare and beat Fabricio Andrade for his MMA belt

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has even more ONE Championship gold on his mind, after becoming a rare two-sport world champion.

Haggerty recently took care of business against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

The flashy Englishman put on an electric performance, dominating and eventually stopping Andrade in the second round via explosive knockout to capture the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne. However, Haggerty says he is far from done and wants to go after Andrade’s mixed martial arts world title.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Haggerty says he is ready to jump at the opportunity of facing Andrade for the bantamweight MMA belt if ONE Championship tries to make the fight.

‘The General’ said:

“If they offer that fight, within the next 8-12 weeks, I’ll put pen to paper–and I will defeat Andrade for the MMA belt.”

Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, and although he is a pure striker at heart, the 26-year-old from London says he has grown up around MMA fighters, in an MMA gym, all of his life. In fact, his father owns an MMA gym, and that’s where he trained when he was a kid.

Haggerty made quick and easy work of Andrade in the kickboxing realm, but will it be the same in mixed martial arts? Maybe we will one day find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

