  • "How will we know when anyone is hurt?" - When fans made fun of Joe Rogan for skipping UFC 266 feat. Alexander Volkanovski due to bizarre reason

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:13 GMT
When fans reacted to Joe Rogan
When fans mocked Joe Rogan for not attending UFC 266. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan’s absence from UFC 266 raised eyebrows after it was revealed that he skipped the event for a hunting trip. While Rogan has been a longtime voice of the promotion, he has reduced his commentary commitments in recent years, missing multiple events, including UFC 265 due to a comedy tour.

With Rogan unavailable, former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder joined the commentary team alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. The event, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, still featured familiar faces like Bruce Buffer and Megan Olivi.

However, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at the reason for which Rogan missed another major card. Social media reactions were filled with humor. One fan joked:

“How will we know when anyone is hurt and who the absolute assassins are though?”
Another quipped:

“Joe Rogan be trying to give the elk a post - hunt interview.”

Others referenced his signature fight analysis, with one writing:

“Yea and how will we know who is and who isn’t a “legit Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt” and who’s just a normal black belt, if Joe is not there to tell us?”
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan not attending UFC 266. [Screenshot courtesy: Reddit]
Fans react to Joe Rogan not attending UFC 266. [Screenshot courtesy: Reddit]

Joe Rogan returns to commentary booth for UFC 313

Joe Rogan will be back behind the microphone at UFC 313 after missing last month’s pay-per-view event in Sydney. The longtime UFC commentator will join Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik to call the action from Las Vegas.

Headlining the event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against top contender Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje was initially set to face Dan Hooker but will now fight Rafael Fiziev on short notice.

Rogan’s absence at UFC 312 was expected, as he does not travel for international events. However, he returns for his second pay-per-view of 2025, bringing his signature enthusiasm and analysis. The commentary team will also feature Din Thomas as a coach-analyst.

Providing breakdowns from the analyst desk will be Dominick Cruz, Chael Sonnen, and legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas. Meanwhile, Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters with his iconic Octagon announcements.

With 12 fights on the card and a stacked commentary team, UFC 313 promises an action-packed night for fight fans.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
