How will Thanh Le’s taekwondo style fare against Tang Kai’s devastating knockout power?

Reigning ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le returns to the circle on August 26 to face No.1- ranked contender Tang Kai in the ONE 160 co-main event.

Both fighters are undefeated in the circle, so somebody's O has got to go. For Le, the goal is to keep the featherweight world title wrapped around his waist while Kai fights to become China’s first MMA world champion.

Take a look at some of the best highlights from Le’s undefeated run in the circle thus far:

Thanh Le’s entertaining taekwondo style of fighting has made for a memorable run under the ONE banner. Debuting for the promotion in 2019, Le scored three straight finishes on his way to a world title opportunity against former world champion Martin Nguyen.

At "ONE: Inside the Matrix" event in October 2020, Le shocked the world by knocking out ‘The Situ-Asian’ in the third round to become the featherweight king.

Thanh Le versus Tang Kai promises fireworks

Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai is an incredibly intriguing matchup. On paper, parallels can be drawn between the two; both are undefeated in ONE Championship and have done so in spectacular fashion. Le has 5 knockouts in 5 wins while the Chinese striker has 4 knockouts in 6 wins.

Looking beyond the stats, Le and Kai deploy a similar game, but Le is more cerebral, relying on precision strikes while Kai is an in-your-face power striker always looking to shut the lights out of his opponent.

Le’s more methodical style is a result of his taekwondo training, which has served him well through his five appearances in the Ciricle.

The age difference between the two might play a role in the highly anticipated clash. At 36, Le is on the tail-end of his career, while Kai, at 26, is arguably faster and stronger. The fight could very well come down to endurance and durability. Kai could tire himself out looking for a big knockout shot while Le plays defense and picks his shots to wear down the Chinese challenger over the course of the 25 minute affair.

With their history of highlight reel knockouts, it’s unlikely this fight will go to the scorecards. However, playing the long game may be in Le’s best interest. If he’s drawn into a firefight with Kai early on, we could see a new world champion at ONE 160.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far