"I almost teared up" - When Francis Ngannou emotionally recalled his mother's reaction to seeing him buy an old truck for unemployed brother 

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou shared a heartfelt story on Instagram, reminiscing about his journey from poverty to success.

Ngannou posted pictures of his mother and a truck, accompanied by a caption detailing his struggles and the joy of helping his family. He described his childhood dream of owning a truck, a status symbol in the sand mine where he grew up. He explained how he purchased a used truck for $30,000 with his early UFC earnings to help his unemployed brother support their family.

While struggling to establish himself in MMA, Ngannou used his savings to empower his brother and ease his mother's suffering. He described the moment as his most fulfilling success, even surpassing his financial limitations at the time.

'The Predator' wrote in his post:

"As a kid growing up in a sand mine, the biggest dream alive in that environment is to become a truck driver and better yet, a truck owner as they are on-top of the chain of command in a sand business.... I was happy to satisfy one of my childhood dreams. But what made me happiest - and I almost teared up - were those pictures with my mom in front of the truck smiling as her suffering was about to end for real... At that exact moment, even though I was out of money and my utilities couldn't go through until my next paycheck from my fight in Albany 12/9/2016, I felt like I made it."

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

Francis Ngannou issues bold declaration ahead of Anthony Joshua clash

Francis Ngannou issued a chilling message to Anthony Joshua, vowing to "take his soul" in their upcoming heavyweight boxing match on Mar 8.

While acknowledging Joshua's potential strength, Ngannou expressed confidence in his ability to overpower him. During his appearance on the High Performance podcast, 'The Predator' said:

"Nothing is impossible, right? We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua, but even though I don’t believe he has that strength, but we’re going to find out. We’re going to find out, and I think the reverse is going to happen. I’m going to be the one taking his soul."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (55:05):

This fight marks Ngannou's second professional boxing match following his loss to Tyson Fury in October 2023.