"I already owned his soul" - Colby Covington is looking past Jorge Masvidal after Gamebred's recent loss at UFC 261

Colby Covington is already looking past a fight against Jorge Masvidal after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. 'Chaos' believes that a fight against Masvidal won't make sense and added that he already owns his former teammate's soul.

During his recent interview with MMA Junkie, Colby Covington spoke about how a fight against 'Gamebred' won't help the former's resume. In typical Covington fashion, the former interim UFC welterweight champion took a jibe at Masvidal, stating that Covington is his "daddy" and "rightful owner." He said:

"Yeah, it doesn't make sense. You know, I'm not gonna have people downplay my victory if I beat him. You know I already owned his soul for the last 10 years when we trained together at American Top Team. I mean, you could go and look on the internet, I used to hold him down in our kitchen and just pat on his face, 'Get up Masvidal, get up, do something.' And he couldn't do anything, so he knows I'm his daddy. I'm his rightful owner and there's a reason why he ducked the fight for so long. He doesn't wanna fight me, he knows I own the keys to his soul."

The Greatest Welterweight in The Universe is in the building for #MissUniverse2021 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WFOF06zHyv — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) May 17, 2021

Colby Covington added that he isn't sure if the UFC wants to book a fight between him and Masvidal after UFC 261. However, Covington will be ready for a fight against 'Gamebred' regardless of the latter's rematch against Kamaru Usman.

"I don't know if the UFC really wants to do it, I'm the people's champ and I'm America's champ for a reason. I'll do what the people want, what the UFC wants. I wanna put on the biggest and best fights in the organization but I don't feel like he's the biggest and best fight in the organization. The guy has almost 20 losses on his record, he's nothing more than a journeyman at this point."

Congrats to @danawhite for taking a company and sport that was almost banned in America at one point, public for its first week on the #NYSE #EndeavorIPO 📈📈📈 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lsqfur6zvd — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 30, 2021

Colby Covington is aiming for a title rematch against Kamaru Usman

At UFC 245, Colby Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in a UFC welterweight title fight. Now, after his victory over former champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight, Covington has been calling for a rematch against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

As of now, 'Chaos' does not have a fight booked but could find himself standing across the octagon against Usman. That is only if the UFC came to terms with the duo about a second fight.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande