"I always had a thing for Zendaya" - When Devin Haney reacted to Tom Holland's comments about his fight against Vasyl Lomachenko 

Tom Holland once got on Devin Haney's bad side by commenting on his controversial win against Vasyl Lomachenko, prompting 'The Dream' to clap back at the actor by taking aim at his girlfriend and 'Spiderman' co-star, Zendaya.

During an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast last year, Holland expressed his disappointment at Lomachenko not being granted the decision against Haney. Furthermore, the English actor lamented the improbability of a rematch between the pair happening anytime soon:

"I think the general consensus is that he [Lomachenko] won, but it was given the other way. He is my favorite boxer, but [in] his most recent fight, he lost... It was a vote yeah, It went against him. So I wonder whether they'll fight again... That's the problem with boxing though, will they fight again?, because its tricky business, unlike the UFC where if they want to fight, they'll fight, that's what I love about it."

A clip of the podcast where the Hollywood star discusses the fight found its way to X, and it caught Haney's attention. Suffice it to say the WBC junior welterweight champion didn't take Holland's comments too kindly.

'The Dream' responded to the actor by reposting the clip with a sly caption. Haney wrote:

"I always had a thing for Zendaya."

Catch Devin Haney's response and Tom Holland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Haney is set to take on Ryan Garcia in a 12-round clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this weekend.

When Vasyl Lomachenko voiced his dissent about the loss against Devin Haney

Many in the boxing world, including Vasyl Lomachenko, felt that he was robbed of a win against Devin Haney at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

During the post-fight press conference for the event, the Ukrainian southpaw expressed his surprise at the unanimous decision loss, saying:

"During all of the fight, I controlled the fight. And [during the] fight, I was of the understanding that I was winning this fight... So for me of course it was a big surprise [when I was handed a decision loss]... I felt during the fight I was going to take this fight, I controlled this fight, I controlled every round. For me, it's a big, big question [about] what happened in the results today?"

Catch Vasyl Lomachenko's comments on Devin Haney fight below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback