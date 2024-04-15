When is Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia? Start time, main event walkouts, and more

The highly anticipated clash between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is finally here. With a history dating back to their amateur days, the two young fighters will settle the score on April 20 in a professional bout for Haney's WBC super lightweight title.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host this grudge match, broadcast live on DAZN worldwide.

Fans can expect the main card to begin at 8:00 PM ET with Haney and Garcia likely entering the ring around 11:30 PM ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

The fight will be available on pay-per-view for $69.99. Fans can also access it through a DAZN subscription, which costs $19.99 per month on a one-time annual purchase or $24.99 monthly in the US.

Haney, the reigning champion, has had a meteoric rise. After capturing the interim WBC lightweight belt in 2019, he went on to defeat George Kambosos Jr. twice. After defending his undisputed status against Kambosos again and Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney recently moved up in weight and secured the WBC super lightweight title by defeating Regis Prograis.

Meanwhile, Garcia's career has been a bit more turbulent. Despite early promise with a knockout win over Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title, injuries, and mental health issues sidelined him for a period. After a comeback victory against Oscar Duarte, questions linger about his mental state due to recent social media controversies.

Garcia also claimed that The New York Athletic Commission had requested a mental evaluation for him going into the upcoming fight. Despite the uncertainty surrounding 'KingRy' the fight is still on track.

Roy Jones Jr. advises Ryan Garcia to diversify offense for upcoming showdown with Devin Haney

Legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. offered his insights on the upcoming clash between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia during a recent interview with Fight Hub TV.

Given their amateur history, Jones Jr. was asked how Garica should approach the upcoming title fight. The Hall of Famer responded by stating the importance of a varied offensive strategy for Garcia:

"He's [Ryan Garcia] got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like 'Tank' said it, if all you've got is a left hook you're not going to beat me. And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more weapons so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s advice to Ryan Garcia below (2:20):

