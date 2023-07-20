"I appreciate this man" - Rico DiSciullo lauds Conor McGregor after snapping Irishman's TUF losing streak

Conor McGregor's team of prospects finally picked up their first win on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) this week, thanks to a stunning victory by Rico DiSciullo.

McGregor's return to TUF hadn't quite gone to plan after his team suffered a string of seven straight defeats at the hands of Michael Chandler's group of veterans. It appeared as though it was heading for a clean sweep for 'Iron's' men, however, Di Sciullo had other ideas.

In a bantamweight clash that pitted Rico DiSciullo against Hunter Azure, the bout looked to be an even contest until the second round. DiSiullo then landed a huge right hand that dropped Azure and followed it up with a double hammer fist to immediately finish the fight.

Check out the finish here:

After the episode aired this week, DiSciullo took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Conor McGregor and all the work he had put in. He even hoped to make it over to Ireland to continue learning from him. He wrote:

"I appreciate this man and his team more then people can believe. Real ones from day one and I can’t wait to continue to learn from there experiences. @coach_kavanagh, @leehammond_mma, @thenotoriousmma @coachowenroddy @serpiconinja, @sergey_pikulskiy, @cian_c, @tristin_kennedy_nutritionist I get a chance im coming to Ireland to pick your brains some more and maybe have a beer or two in between . I didn’t forget you Doc and Phil I just don’t have your instagram #teammcgregor"

Conor McGregor gets into explosive argument with Michael Chandler and his team following first TUF victory

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's rivalry moved into another gear during this week's TUF episode which saw McGregor's team claim their first victory.

Following Rico DiSciullo's stunning KO victory, 'The Notorious' celebrated the result by sprinting around the octagon in jubilation. He then took aim at Team Chandler and began ranting towards the group of veterans. He said:

"Who doesn't love KO's? F**king holding onto eachother, youse are in here! For two f**king rounds. You think closed guard top after two rounds is a fight over?...There's a lot of unfinished fights here...You know what I call youse? Here today, gone tomorrow...Team here today, gone tomorrow." [@UltimateFighter - Twitter]

DiSciullo's win meant that McGregor's team avoided being on the wrong side of history as they could no longer be clean sweeped by Team Chandler.

Catch the Irishman's reaction to the win here:

The Mac Life @TheMacLife "That was a horse stomp on a puppy head!" - Conor McGregor talks about Rico DiSciullo's emphatic win on The Ultimate Fighter pic.twitter.com/KyerLIx0eK