“Here today, gone tomorrow” - Conor McGregor gets into explosive feud with team Michael Chandler after first TUF 31 victory

Conor McGregor added fuel to his ongoing feud with team Chandler on last night's episode of The Ultimate Fighter as he got into a verbal exchange with them following his side's first win of the season.

McGregor avoided being on the wrong side of history as the first clean sweep in the show's history. He celebrated Rico DiSciullo's knockout win over team Chandler's Hunter Azure by running around the octagon and then unleashed a rant on the oppsosing team.

He said:

"Who doesn't love KO's? F**king holding onto eachother, youse are in here! For two f**king rounds. You think closed guard top after two rounds is a fight over?...There's a lot of unfinished fights here...You know what I call youse? Here today, gone tomorrow...Team here today, gone tomorrow." [@UltimateFighter - Twitter]

Obviously, team Chandler weren't too happy with the former two division UFC champion's remarks and began arguing with him. Lightweight Jason Knight saw a positive in the verbal altercation betwen his teammates and 'The Notorious' as it showed the bond that they formed, saying:

"It was crazy. But at the same time, it was fun you got to see real quick that our team built a very strong bond and we were all ready to go to war if that's what it meant." [@UltimateFighter - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether DiSciullo can continue his run on the show and ensure team McGregor is represented in the finale.

Who was Conor McGregor arguing with on last night's episode of TUF?

Conor McGregor has had a number of back-and-forth verbal exchanges with members of team Chandler throughout season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Last night's episode was no different as team Chandler lightweight Roosevelt Roberts once again fired back at the former two-division UFC champion following his rant. He described what transpired during their verbal exchange, saying

"It was f**ked up because Conor just started skipping away. I mean, we had our little issues. We'd argue, we bicker. I mean, we're men, you know what I mean? We got our chest out." [@UltimateFighter - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see if the war of words between 'The Notorious' and Roberts continues in the following round.