UFC vet Roosevelt Roberts scores lightning fast KO over Nate Jennerman at TUF 31: team Conor McGregor vs team Michael Chandler

UFC veteran Roosevelt Roberts recently defeated rising prospect Nate Jennerman via a lightning-fast first-round knockout to kick off the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) on ESPN. The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler is set to run from May 30 to August 15.

This season, Michael Chandler will coach UFC veterans and compete against Conor McGregor's team of promising prospects. The two teams consist of lightweights and bantamweights, with a UFC contract for the winning bantamweight and lightweight fighter on the line.

In the first episode of TUF 31, Roosevelt Roberts took on Nate Jennerman in the first bout of the show.

Roosevelt Roberts quickly began the opening round with a one-two combo and pursued Nate Jennerman to shoot a straight right hand, which sent Jennerman to the canvas. Roberts then delivered two heavy shots before the referee decided he'd seen enough and stopped the contest.

ESPN @espn #TUF31 Roosevelt Roberts secures the win in less than 10 SECONDS Roosevelt Roberts secures the win in less than 10 SECONDS 😤 #TUF31 https://t.co/sjPpL0JApU

The UFC veteran needed only eight seconds to knockout his opponent, securing a spot in the second round. He also cemented his place in TUF history books as he tied Sam Sicilia and Uriah Hall for the fastest knockout in the show's history.

With the score now 1-0 in favor of team Chandler, thanks to Roosevelt Roberts, the lightweight veteran certainly put everyone on notice with his incredibly powerful performance.

TUF 31: Fans react to Roosevelt Roberts knocking out Nate Jennerman in record time

The opening episode of TUF 31 saw Roosevelt Roberts impressing one and all, proving Michael Chandler's choice of fighter to begin the new season was spot on. After his impressive performance against Nate Jennerman, the 29-year-old UFC veteran was lauded by many fans and users on social media.

While fans were impressed with his striking prowess and power, many opined that the referee stopped the contest too early. They made their thoughts known in the comments section of the @espn tweet.

One fan wrote:

"Brooo he wasn't even out."

Another fan concurred:

"I don't even think he was out lol."

One fan pointed out that Jennerman paid the price for not obeying his coach during the bout, stating:

"Conor told him to keep his hands up in the locker room and payed the price for not listening that had to be devastating for bro."

Lo 🇺🇸 @reefer_society @espn Conor told him to keep his hands up in the locker room and payed the price for not listening that had to be devastating for bro @espn Conor told him to keep his hands up in the locker room and payed the price for not listening that had to be devastating for bro

Another fan sympathized with Jennerman, stating:

"Man that's gotta be a devastating way to lose on the first fight of the season."

SinisterSeneker @SinisterSeneker @espn Man thats gotta be a devastating way to lose on the first fight of the season. @espn Man thats gotta be a devastating way to lose on the first fight of the season.

Another fan opined that the fight was stopped too early, stating:

"Definitely stopped too early."

Me @azulgris27 @espn Had to slow it down. Did he hit the back of his head? @espn Had to slow it down. Did he hit the back of his head?

Darryboy @dslate8054 @espn Man that shxt was so anticlimactic @espn Man that shxt was so anticlimactic

Poll : 0 votes