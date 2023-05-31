BREAKING: Official teams revealed for UFC TUF 31: McGregor vs Chandler

TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler (The Ultimate Fighter) on ESPN has marked its return spectacularly, thanks in large part to the presence of two powerhouses in MMA, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, serving as coaches.

Although the ultimate prize remains the same — a coveted UFC contract for the bantamweight and lightweight fighters who come out on top—the path to victory will take on a new shape this season. In an intriguing twist, UFC veterans will be pitted against up-and-coming fighters this season, adding a thrilling dynamic to the competition.

An exciting first episode of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler saw 'The Notorious' and 'Iron' determine their teams through a coin toss. McGregor won, and he chose to lead the team of up-and-coming lightweight prospects, while Chandler went with the more experienced veterans. Chandler then assembled a group of seasoned bantamweights in his next pick while McGregor was left with the division's promising up-and-comers.

This one-of-a-kind approach to choosing teams ensures that every contest will pit a young talent trained by McGregor against a seasoned professional trained by Chandler.

Check out the complete team list for TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler below:

Team McGregor:

Trevor Walls (Bantamweight) Mando Gutierrez (Bantamweight) Carlos Vera (Bantamweight) Rico DiSciullo (Bantamweight) Landon Quinones (Lightweight) Aaron McKenzie (Lightweight) Nate Jennerman (Lightweight) Lee Hammond (Lightweight)

Team Chandler:

Cody Gibson (Bantamweight) Timur Valiev (Bantamweight) Hunter Azure (Bantamweight) Brad Katona (Bantamweight) Austin Hubbard (Lightweight) Roosevelt Roberts (Lightweight) Kurt Holobaugh (Lightweight) Jason Knight (Lightweight)

TUF 31: McGregor vs Chandler: What transpired in the first episode?

Former LFA title challenger Nate Jennerman went up against Roosevelt Roberts in the inaugural bout of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler. Unfortunately for Jennerman, his chance to make a mark was cut short by Roberts. He got caught early with a flurry of punches, unable to defend himself.

In only eight seconds, Roberts proved why he was Chandler's pick, knocking out Jennerman and advancing to the second round. With the victory, Roberts joined Sam Sicilia (TUF 15) and Uriah Hall (TUF 17) as the TUF fighters with the fastest knockout in the series' history.

Speaking about Roberts' performance, UFC president Dana White stated (via MMA Fighting):

“Roosevelt came out today and made a statement and made it quick. That was a fast fight. One of the fastest knockouts in TUF history, for sure. A massive win for him. What this tells you is that these veterans realize this is the last shot to get into the UFC. So that was an impressive, badass start to the competition.”

Check out the finish from the first episode of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler below:

Roosevelt Roberts came with something to prove in Episode 1!!!

