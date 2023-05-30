Having had two stints as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor knows the ins and outs of the popular mixed martial arts reality TV show. Through the constant trials and tribulations that the series entails, the former two-division world champion has named the most difficult aspect of TUF.

Michael Chandler will face the superstar as the opposing coach for the 31st season of TUF and will get his dream fight following the series' end. 'Iron' strives to be as entertaining as possible and has done a brilliant job at that thus far, meaning the fight between the knockout artists should produce nothing but fireworks.

In a sit-down talk with Megan Olivi, Conor McGregor went into detail about what he considers to be the most difficult part of coaching on the show, saying:

"You become tied to them, you want to see the guys do well. I suppose the toughest part is, you've only got a couple of days and then you're up for the first round, so you don't really get an impact. And if the guy is out of the competition and, I've noticed, after a guy maybe has got an unfair result or not got the result we wanted.

"But then as the days pass after that, the weeks pass as we get more work done, the guy is really starting to come into his own. So I suppose the hard part is seeing the potential that these young guys do have and then it's already over almost," McGregor added.

Many who've coached on TUF in the past have shared the same difficulties. The short time in between fights and teammates losing after growing a bond with them seems to be some of the most troubling parts of the show.

Check out what UFC star Conor McGregor said about his time on TUF in the video below.

When does Conor McGregor's TUF 31 air?

Fans are eagerly anticipating months of wild antics when TUF 31 premieres and have been enjoying the short clips being released by the UFC featuring both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

If you're interested in delving into the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, today is your lucky day. Viewers get to witness the journey to the octagon for the veterans and prospect fighters today.

For those in the United States, episode 1 of the show will be released today at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and an episode will air on every following Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes