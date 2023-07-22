“I change your bum life" - When Conor McGregor promised to make former UFC champion rich by offering the infamous "red panty night"

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly among the biggest superstars to ever step inside the UFC octagon. Apart from his canon of a left hand, the Irishman is also widely known for his unmatched trash-talking skills, and fans fondly remember many of his iconic lines during fight build-ups or press conferences.

While McGregor has delivered several notable rants over his illustrious career in the UFC, perhaps he dropped his most legendary lines at the UFC's 'Go Big' press conference in September 2015. The Irishman, who was due to face Jose Aldo in a featherweight title unification bout, got into a tense exchange with the then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

During their back and forth, the Brazilian was asked if he'd ever consider fighting Conor McGregor, and before Dos Anjos could answer, 'The Notorious' proclaimed:

"I can make you rich. I change your bum life; you fight, it’s a celebration... You ring back home, you ring your wife, ‘Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich, break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby.' So don’t say you would not take that fight, because you would take that fight like everyone else up here."

He continued:

“It’s red panty night when you sign to fight me, yeah, back at home with your wife. It’s a celebration.”

Conor McGregor red panty night: When Joe Rogan praised the Irishman's extraordinary trash-talking abilities

As a member of the UFC commentary team, Joe Rogan has had the privilege of witnessing Conor McGregor perform up close and personally from the commentary desk cage side. The popular comedian and podcast host once expressed his awe at the Irishman's unique ability to break his opponents mentally before they even stepped inside the cage.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Conor McGregor trash talking Chad Mendes the whole fight was amazing pic.twitter.com/t02lHgwTDG

While McGregor's gift of the gab perfectly compliments his outspoken personality, perhaps McGregor's most extraordinary talent is his ability to weaponize his trash talk, forcing his opponents to fight emotionally rather than tactically. The Irishman repeatedly belittled his opponents leading up to fights, and this appeared to stagger quite a few of his opponents.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Mark Boal (#1911), the host praised Conor McGregor and said:

"He's an extraordinary human being. That's a rare, one in 'X' amount of million kind of people that can do what he does, talk the kind of s**t he does and then get into an octagon and f**k people up... Control of the mind. Extraordinarily mentally."

Watch a clip from the episode here: