"Red panty night" - When Conor McGregor coined one of the most iconic phrases in combat history

Conor McGregor is not only the biggest star in the sport but also one of the best trash-talkers to have ever graced the game.

Alongside his biggest moments such as knocking out Jose Aldo or winning the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez, the Irishman is also remembered for various iconic phrases during his fight build-ups or press conferences.

One such line came about at the Go Big press conference in 2015 when 'The Notorious' turned his attention to Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian was preparing to face Donald Cerrone at the time but was asked by the press if he was interested in a fight with McGregor in the future.

Before 'RDA' could answer, Conor McGregor chimed in and delivered one of the most infamous lines in MMA history:

"Ask yourself truthfully, if Dana [White] rang you and said, 'You don't have to fight Cerrone, you can fight McGregor.' Would you take it? You're damn right you'd take it because I'd change your bum life."

He added:

"I can make you rich, I change your bum life. You fight me, it's a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it's a celebration. You ring back home and ring your wife and say, 'Baby! We done it! We're rich baby! Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties, we're rich baby.'... It's red panty night when you sign to fight me, back at home with your wife!"

Watch the clip here:

Jake Paul puts fight offer on the table for Conor McGregor

Jake Paul recently offered to put his money where his mouth is after once again calling out Conor McGregor.

'The Problem Child' has been seeking a fight against the Irishman for sometime and the pair have often traded blows with one another on social media. Despite their beef, however, no fight has ever looked close to being booked.

With that said, Paul may soon get his wish after once again challenging 'The Notorious' to a fight, but this time with an added stipulation. The 26-year-old has stated that he is now willing to fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match and then in MMA.

Responding to a quote from Ben Askren, who believes the pair should fight because of the money it would generate, Paul was spotted in the Instagram comments stating that he'd like to fight the Irishman in boxing and MMA "back to back"

He wrote:

"Boxing & MMA back to back. I’m down 100%."

MVP Updates @mvpupdates_ Jake Paul reacts to Ben Askren speaking on Paul vs McGregor, says he will run it in boxing and MMA “back to back” Jake Paul reacts to Ben Askren speaking on Paul vs McGregor, says he will run it in boxing and MMA “back to back” 👀 https://t.co/xqb3nDwhtY

