Jake Paul has an offer on the table for Conor McGregor with an interesting stipulation

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Given that the two men have a history of taking shots at each other, 'The Problem Child' recently made it clear that he's down to fight the Irishman in two combat sports.

With Paul set to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring on August 5, former UFC star Ben Askren recently opined that McGregor should be the YouTuber-turned-boxer's next opponent. 'Funky' centered his claims around the fact that Jake Paul and Conor McGregor are both massive superstars and a boxing match between the two is guaranteed to make a lot of money.

When Askren's full quote was posted on Instagram by @mostvaluablepromotions, the younger Paul sibling promptly took to the comments section to confirm his interest in fighting 'The Notorious' and presented an interesting two-fight offer. Offering to face Conor McGregor in the boxing ring and the cage, Jake Paul wrote:

"Boxing & MMA back to back. I’m down 100%."

After beating former MMA stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, Paul lost a split decision to boxer Tommy Fury. He is now set to fight Nate Diaz on August 5 in Texas.

Although McGregor hasn't made his UFC return after nearly two years out of the cage, he is expected to fight Michael Chandler by the end of the year.

Jake Paul fight offer: 'The Problem Child' brutally rips into Conor McGregor for Nate Diaz fight prediction

Jake Paul recently went off on Conor McGregor and claimed he is the biggest fight for the Irishman while promising to show him levels when they box.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Notorious' was asked to comment on Nate Diaz's upcoming boxing debut against Paul. Given McGregor's two-fight history with the Stockton slugger, he backed Diaz to win and slagged the YouTuber off by calling him a "donkey."

Jake Paul did not take those words kindly and fired back at McGregor. During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the 26-year-old held nothing back, saying:

"I think Conor McGregor is funny as f**k… Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out… And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer."

He continued:

"I'm not controlled by Dana White, I don't have a dad... If Dana lets you make the fight happen, then we can run it."

