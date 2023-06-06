‘Man gave Conor the Hitler’ - Conor McGregor's haircut from TUF 31 contestant leaves fans in stitches

Conor McGregor is wholeheartedly embracing his role as a coach in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Amidst the show's unfolding events, Mando Gutierrez, a talented bantamweight contestant, graciously volunteered to provide haircuts for everyone in the show, including 'The Notorious' himself.

The light-hearted moment of McGregor entrusting his locks to Gutierrez's capable hands left fans in uproarious laughter.

"Uh oh, is this like the embedded haircut curse!?"

"And I shaved my b*lls this morning who the f*ck cares."

"He needs the champ champ cut back. TUF guy ruined him."

"Man gave Conor the Hitler."

"Fades in and out the cage." 😂

"Almost thought it was Chad Mendes giving you a trim." 😂

Ken @Kennziez @espnmma @Fred_Green77 why is his coach pouring cans of stout there! @espnmma @Fred_Green77 why is his coach pouring cans of stout there!

Hue Mongous @ParkSlopeDope_ @espnmma Conor is really on that cocaina. Just look at his swollen face and the way he's twitching. Shit is crazy @espnmma Conor is really on that cocaina. Just look at his swollen face and the way he's twitching. Shit is crazy

Dana White's skeptical answer calls Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler into question

Dana White recently provided a disconcerting response when questioned about the status of the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Despite their roles as opposing coaches in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, the exact date and venue for their fight have yet to be announced by the UFC.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 74, the UFC president was pressed for an update on the long-awaited bout. In response, White shared insights from a recent telephone conversation he had with 'The Notorious':

"First of all, Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and saying how happy he was to be a part of it and I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back to fight. The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now. These guys got sh*tloads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them to get in and fight."

