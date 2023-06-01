The latest installment of the TV reality show, The Ultimate Fighter, premiered this Tuesday featuring an intriguing mix of experienced veterans who have previously fought in the UFC and aspiring contenders vying for a chance to secure a coveted UFC contract.

The season showcases two esteemed coaches: the renowned UFC superstar Conor McGregor and former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler.

The opening fight of TUF Season 31 featured an intense matchup between Roosevelt Roberts representing Team Chandler and Nate Jennerman representing Team McGregor. Roberts showcased his skills by delivering a quick and powerful knockout to Jennerman in the first round.

The emotional aftermath of the fight captured Jennerman in tears, visibly distraught over his loss.

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Moicano shared his candid and humorous reaction to the clip. During a Twitch stream, Moicano remarked:

"The guy is crying on the f*cking first episode, f*ck you my friend... this cannot lose. One day without the family and the guy's already crying... he's ain't about the life. First f*cking day you're crying on show, on TV?"

Moicano's entire comments below:

Conor McGregor discusses the most difficult factor of TUF

With his prior experience as a coach on TUF, Conor McGregor possesses a deep understanding of the inner workings of the renowned mixed martial arts reality TV show. Having gone through the relentless challenges and obstacles that the series presents, the former two-division world champion has identified the most challenging aspect of the show.

Now, in the 31st season, 'The Notorious' will face off against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler, who will serve as the opposing coach. Beyond the coaching role, both fighters eagerly anticipate their highly anticipated dream fight, which is set to take place following the conclusion of the season.

During a recent interview with UFC, the Dublin native stated:

"You become tied to them, you want to see the guys do well. I suppose the toughest part is, you've only got a couple of days and then you're up for the first round, so you don't really get an impact. And if the guy is out of the competition and, I've noticed, after a guy maybe has got an unfair result or not got the result we wanted."

The former double champ added:

"But then as the days pass after that, the weeks pass as we get more work done, the guy is really starting to come into his own. So I suppose the hard part is seeing the potential that these young guys do have and then it's already over almost."

McGregor's entire interaction below:

