UFC superstar Conor McGregor made headlines with a fiery Twitter rant aimed at YouTuber True Geordie. McGregor unleashed a barrage of expletive-laden insults towards Geordie after the YouTuber expressed concerns about McGregor's recent interviews at The Black Forge Inn.

Geordie had raised questions about the former UFC champion's conduct and potential substance abuse, analyzing various interview clips.

Check out the Irishman's now-deleted audio tweet here:

george @StokeyyG2 Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UW98ZXRcWt

True Geordie has swiftly responded to Conor McGregor's controversial tweet, delivering a scathing rebuttal to 'The Notorious.' Geordie's retaliation dismantles McGregor's remarks with a searing counterattack:

"The problem for me is... I'm the kind of person who will say the thing that no one else is actually saying, but everyone can see. Conor McGregor did not look good in those interviews, and I genuinely was coming from a place of, you know... idolized this guy, and for all, he's been a d*ck over these years and ruined a lot of things that fans used to look at him."

The 36-year-old Brit added:

"I've f**ked women bigger than you, pal. You see, Conor doesn't know what it's like to sharp a bigger tool. He has those custom suits fit just nicely for his tiny little legs. If this doesn't say you have got a problem, pal, I don't know what does because how fu*kin wrecked were you?"

Check out Gerordie's entire remarks below (from 2:38 onwards):

Conor McGregor upset with the UFC octagon inconsistency

Conor McGregor has vocalized his frustration with the unpredictable nature of his performances inside the octagon. As he embarks on a new chapter of his career, recovering from previous injuries, 'The Notorious' is relentless in his quest to bring a sense of stability to his recent fluctuating trajectory.

Recently concluding his role as a coach on the highly-anticipated 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor has openly shared his aspirations for the future. On the show, he engaged in a coaching rivalry with Michael Chandler, whom he is slated to face in an upcoming fight.

In an interview with the UFC, the Dublin native articulately expressed his unwavering desire for more fights and a consistent presence in the octagon:

"What do I hope for in this world? Megan, I hope for a hundred more fights, I hope for consistency, I hope for a run. I have had this on, off, on, off for the last while. And you know, I just want to get this nice consistency going, and I'm hoping that now when I come back..."

Check out McGregor's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes