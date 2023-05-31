Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were the focus of the MMA world last night as the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter 31 was shown on ESPN.

For MMA fans who are unable to watch the full episode, snippets of the show have been released online. ESPN MMA's YouTube account recently posted a video of 'The Notorious' preparing Nate Jennerman for his bout against Roosevelt Roberts.

McGregor's team consisted of eight fighters who had never competed in the UFC, whereas Michael Chandler's team is solely former UFC fighters.

During the video, Conor McGregor can be seen refining the striking skills of Jennerman ahead of his bout. 'The Notorious' had this to say:

"Nate is a gentleman. He's a nice man. [A] Family man. But he has a nasty side to him, his nickname is 'Nasty Nate'. So I am trying to keep the reigns on him and preserve that nastiness for the octagon."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor has now made an appearance on two seperate seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, having previously gone up against Urijah Faber in season 22.

Unlike against Faber, the Irishman is set to do battle against Michael Chandler later this year. The date is yet to be confirmed, but it appears likely that the fight will happen towards the end of the year.

Conor McGregor previews his upcoming clash with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to face off in the octagon later this year. The fight is being eagerly awaited by fans, as two of the most explosive lightweights on the roster will go to war.

However, the date and the weight class are both yet to be determined, and many believe that the fight will take place at welterweight given McGregor's size.

The Irishman suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and McGregor was in recovery for over almost two years. During that time the former two-division champion picked up an enormous amount of muscle, and many believe he physically won't be able to make the lightweight limit.

Irrespective of which weight class the bout takes place at, it appears likely that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will do battle later this year. Ahead of the potential clash, 'The Notorious' was interviewed by Megan Olivi, during which he shared the following prediction:

"I am gonna kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar [in my shin] around an opponent..."

Watch the video below from 3:40:

