The ongoing feud between Conor McGregor and YouTuber True Geordie has reached a boiling point. The dispute ignited when Geordie released an analysis video critiquing McGregor's recent interviews held at The Black Forge Inn.

In the video, Geordie voiced concerns regarding the UFC superstar's potential substance abuse issues and compiled a montage of clips showcasing instances where McGregor appeared to struggle with his speech.

In response to the analysis video, 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to express his outrage. He vented his frustrations by posting a voice note on the platform, using derogatory language to refer to Geordie.

Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious

Brian Davis, popularly known as True Geordie, wasted no time in addressing Conor McGregor's contentious tweet. Geordie retaliated by issuing a challenge to the former UFC champion for a charity fight, presenting an opportunity to settle their differences inside the ring:

"He is nowhere ready to fight anyone, not even me. And the funniest thing is the way he's talking about in this video. The way he complained about Nate Diaz being 'too big' for him, too strong for him at 170 pounds. Man, I'm 300 f**kin pounds and built like a rugby player. I'm the size of the guys who, Floyd Mayweather and you would hire to protect when you walk around in public."

The British YouTuber added:

"I would pick Conor McGregor like a shopping bag with one arm. He's so small compared to me. I'm more twice the size of this man. Well donate the money to burns victims how bout that? Any time, any where, any place I really don't care."

True Geordie called out Conor McGregor for a charity MMA or boxing match

Fans react to True Geordie's call out for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been thrust into the spotlight once again as British YouTuber True Geordie publicly challenges him to a charity fight. This callout has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who are eagerly their reactions to the hypothetical showdown.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @StevenStrangles remarked:

"Size matters, but so does movement. Conor will use footwork and wear him down within a few minutes. It’ll be a massacre."

"Size matters, but so does movement. Conor will use footwork and wear him down within a few minutes. It'll be a massacre."

Another user @JJtheGoatKSIfan reacted:

"conor can't accept criticism anymore he's washed."

@isthismike_p gives his prediction for the bout:

"LMAO Mr Bu**plug gets KO’d inside 1 round."

He says theirs weight classes for a reason yeah weight classes for trained professionals not some roid raged anal loving wish version of the rock

True Geordie was like the biggest McGregor fan a few years ago it's crazy.

