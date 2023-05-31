Conor McGregor went off on YouTuber True Geordie in a rant filled with expletives on Twitter.
The rant came after True Geordie seemed to suggest that McGregor was involved in substance abuse by analysing a few of his clips from recent interviews. McGregor has now deleted the voice tweet, but it read:
“Who the f*** are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. You fat f***! You little feminine p**** of a thing. I f*** p**** yeah."
Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate joined in on bashing the YouTuber. He tweeted a meme:
Fans reacted to the crossover between Tate and McGregor.
"Chads"
"Tate got no mercy"
"Mr Estrogen [tears of joy face emoji]"
"Bwahahaha..love me some Conor"
However, not all fans were impressed with Conor McGregor's rant and were disappointed that he was responding to a YouTuber.
"The response I expected from a washed up, coked up, ex MMA fighter"
"He just called him fat he hasn’t done much tbf"
"Mystic maccas went from being a 2 division world champion to beefing with a YouTuber who used to look up to him…. Fall from grace."
"Not really that funny to be honest, just recycles the same insults, for 40 seconds, none of which are very funny because they have no craft or humour. If he’d made a joke “you’ve got so much estrogen that blah blah ….”"
Other fans wondered about True Geordie featuring in the former UFC lightweight champion's latest Netflix documentary.
"Just goes to show how little input McGregor had in his own documentary. TG was one of the most common media voices in it"
Conor McGregor wants to surpass Michael Jordan at the top of highest paid athletes list
In a recently released list by Sportico, Conor McGregor ranks 33rd amongst the highest paid athletes of all time.
Megan Olivi brought up the fact in an interview with 'The Notorious' and he expressed his pleasure in being the only mixed martial artist on the list. However, Conor McGregor does not want to stop there and is targeting Michael Jordan at the top spot.
"It's motivating, Michael Jordan is at the top spot, obviously with the Jordan brand that took him there, he's worth multiple billions - I think it's $3.3b he's made. I'm closing in on a billion, I think I'm at about $650m all in that I've made. I think they estimate that, I'd probably have to do my own little check of that, but I fancy my chances of getting up that list."
You can access the complete inflation-adjusted list of highest paid athletes of all time here.
Check it out below: