"I couldn't have had a better teacher" - Halle Berry on UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko

Halle Berry and Valentina Shevchenko

Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry knew the risks involved of doing her own stunts before signing up for her upcoming acting/directorial venture Bruised, which happens to be based on the world of mixed martial arts.

In fact, there was a point of time last year when the actress actually had to stop production after she suffered from a minor injury during filming. Barry picked up the injury during the shoot of a fight sequence for which she was doing her own stunts. Interestingly, Barry is playing an MMA Fighter in the movie and reigning UFC Women's Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is portraying the role of the former's rival in the movie.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, Berry said that she actually "broke some bones" while trying to defend a few of Shevchenko's kicks during filming of the movie. However, she also showered praises on the Russian saying that the latter is the best teacher, scene mate and fight partner she could've ever asked for.

“In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and you know what? She had to throw some real kicks and I had to really take them and that really broke some bones. She’s a beast but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner.”

Barry's on-screen rival Shevchenko said that she jumped on the opportunity of starring in this movie because of her co-star, and the story which she could actually relate to on a personal level.

“Of course when I get this opportunity from Halle to be part of her movie, of course I thought it’s a great idea. I read the script and it was a very inspirational story about a mixed martial arts female who is struggling, not only about the sport about also about making herself better, her life better and I thought this is a great opportunity."

Berry and Shevchenko are now good friends and the actress was present to witness the women's flyweight champ successfully defend her title against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247.