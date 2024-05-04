"I'd put my foot in his mouth" - When Jon Jones responded to Dillon Danis' relentless callouts for a fight in 2019

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been at odds with controversial grappler Dillon Danis since 2019 when the latter repeatedly called for a matchup between the two.

Jones addressed the incessant callouts from Danis ahead of his UFC 239 light heavyweight title defense against Thiago Santos. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jones dismissed Danis' comments as a bid to gain popularity.

He said:

"Dude, nothing's going on there. I think he knows I'm the type of guy to respond and it's getting his following up. And so, I think that's what’s going on with him. At the end of the day, you know, I don't come out and talk trash about these guys. That just came out of nowhere. I feel like I've been in this sport super relevant for over 10 years now. Some guys just like to bring up my name cause it makes them look cool."

Jones was asked if he would ever consider grappling Danis, a two-time gold medalist at the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship, who had claimed that he would comfortably take on the much heavier 'Bones'.

"I wouldn't grapple him, no, but I'd put my foot in his mouth," Jones said.

Check out Jon Jones full response to Dillon Danis' comments below on YouTube (14:15):

Jon Jones thanks Logan Paul for beating Dillon Danis

Jon Jones did not let his feud with Dillon Danis rest when the latter took on influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match.

Paul and Danis met in the ring for a six-round bout on The Prime Card in the co-main event on Oct. 14, 2023. Their fight was prefaced by an intense promotional stance by Danis, where he went after Paul's fiancee and model Nina Agdal.

Paul was dominant in the matchup until Danis was disqualified in the final round for attempting a takedown and an illegal choke.

Jones took to Instagram after Paul's DQ victory and thanked him on behalf of the mixed martial arts community.

"On behalf of the whole martial arts community, Thank you. @loganpaul @jakepaul"

Check out a screenshot of Jones' Instagram story from last year:

Jon Jones' Instagram story addressing Logan Paul after his win over Dillon Danis in 2023. [via Instagram @jonnybones]