"I heard that he looked really good" - Scott Coker talks about Anderson Silva's possible 'super fight' in Bellator

When Anderson Silva parted ways with the UFC in December last year, Scott Coker wasn't really keen on signing the former champion under the Bellator banner. However, it seems that the Bellator supremo is now all ears to the proposition of 'The Spider' fighting in a "super-fight" in Bellator.

During the Bellator 261 post-fight press conference, Coker addressed Anderson Silva's recent professional boxing win over Julio Chavez Jr. last weekend. Although Silva did look impeccable in his striking prowess, Scott Coker believes the Brazilian should not resume his MMA fighting career. However, Coker is of the notion that Anderson Silva could certainly compete in a mega-blockbuster clash against a notable fighter if he wishes to.

"You know, I didn't see the fight. But I heard [Anderson Silva] looked really good," said Scott Coker. "[Julio Chavez Jr.] is a professional boxer. But let me just wait till I see it. As far as him fighting, I'm not sure. He has already done it all. If he wants to do super fights in different areas, like he's doing now, I think that is great. He could work for us in the future in a super fight? Maybe. But that has not been discussed."

Several MMA veterans found a new home in Bellator after they departed from the UFC. Quintin 'Rampage' Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva, and Lyoto Machida are some of the most notable former UFC fighters who thrived in Bellator. If Anderson Silva comes to terms with Scott Coker's super-fight proposition, the 46-year-old can certainly re-ignite his MMA career.

Scott Coker addresses the speculation around who could be Fedor Emelianenko's next opponent

Fedor Emelianenko is reportedly scheduled to make his comeback on October 23rd this year. 'The Last Emperor' will headline Bellator's first-ever event in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow. Speculation surrounding the veteran fighter's next opponent began doing the rounds immediately after the news was first announced on social media.

Scott Coker has revealed that Fedor Emelianenko hasn't particularly pointed out a specific opponent for his return. The Bellator brass is working out a suitable rival for the 44-year-old legend's highly-awaited return.

"We're going to evaluate [the names] and then I'm going to talk to Fedor tomorrow morning. I think we should let him go home and think about it, talk to his coaches. It'll probably take us a week or two to figure this out. After that, it's going to be game-on," added Scott Coker.

