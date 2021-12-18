“I know what to do to defeat him” - Adrian Mattheis wants to fight his ‘idol’ Alex Silva

Adrian Mattheis has a long list of fighters he would like to face in the Circle.

The Indonesian athlete is looking for his 10th victory in ONE, having last fought in a five-round war against countryman Stefer Rahardian at ONE: Dawn Of Valor in 2019.

Adrian Mattheis loves challenges and he recently revealed to ONE Championship that he would fancy a battle against former ONE strawweight world champion Alex Silva.

Silva, of course, was the division champion when Adrian Mattheis was only six fights into his professional career. Mattheis even described the Brazilian, who trains out of Evolve MMA, as his idol.

He became a huge fan of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, who submitted six of his first seven opponents en route to another world title in a separate discipline.

Idol or not, Adrian Mattheis vows to make the best of the opportunity should the promotion lock him in for a three-round war against the Singaporean-based fighter.

“He’s a BJJ black belt, but I know what to do to defeat him.”

Speaking of why he would love to take on Silva, Adrian Mattheis said:

"I want to fight him because he's my idol. [The fighter] I want the most.

“I am going to improve my ground. I am going to ask him to go all out on the feet to trade strikes. I’ll keep standing because going to the ground could be an end for me. Well, it's not a secret that ground is his area.”

Even if he does not get to take on Silva, Adrian Mattheis will be happy to face off against anyone in the division.

The fighter was even recently described by fellow Indonesian ‘Dynamite’ Eko Roni Saputra as one of Indonesia’s next big MMA stars.

Adrian Mattheis believes Bokang Masunyane is the most dangerous man in the division

Despite having high regard for the No.5-ranked Silva, Adrian Mattheis believes the current No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane is the man to beat in the division.

The South African fighter is the only undefeated competitor in the division’s ranked spots and his world-class wrestling and knockout power is something that Adrian Mattheis admires.

“He is both dangerous on the feet and on the ground; a well-rounded fighter. He’s short but dangerous, just like when he KO'd Rene Catalan.

“If I face him, I'll go to extreme lengths to prepare for this fight. I’ll have to improve my wrestling skills, because he’s a good wrestler too.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard