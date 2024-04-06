"I'll give you a seven" - When Adin Ross invited Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling to rate his physique on live stream

Adin Ross once requested Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling to provide their appraisal of his physique during his livestream.

Ross has become a prominent figure on Kick, the platform he joined in early 2023. He gained recognition by live-streaming NBA 2K games with Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball icon LeBron James.

The 23-year-old has encountered his fair share of controversies during his streaming tenure, including allegations involving homophobia and racism. He has transitioned from making gaming content to conducting live interviews with notable figures.

Last August, Ross collaborated with O'Malley and Sterling ahead of their UFC 292 main event for an interview aimed at promoting their fight. During their lively exchange, the polarizing streamer playfully urged the two fighters to assess his physique, even daring to bare his torso by removing his T-shirt.

The unexpected move elicited subdued chuckles from 'Funk Master', while O'Malley tried to be more appreciative. 'Sugar' expressed his astonishment, admitting that he had anticipated Ross to be in less impressive shape:

"I called it. No, you don't got as many, you're in a little better shape than I thought. I thought you'd have a little more pudge around you."

Ross redirected his attention to the then-bantamweight champion, prompting Sterling to offer his perspective. He remarked:

"Well, because you're from Long Island, I'll give you a seven."

Check out the exchange between Adin Ross, Sean O'Malley, and Aljamain Sterling below:

Ross' jovial and easygoing demeanor on stream didn't resonate well during this interview. Fans had anticipated that Ross might coax the usually solemn fighters out of their shells, but it appeared unsuccessful.

Youtuber N3ON later shared his opinion (via Dexerto), bluntly stating:

“It was the worst interview I’ve ever seen in my life."

Adin Ross stuns Sean O'Malley with $100,000 custom lowrider gift

Adin Ross pleasantly surprised Sean O’Malley with a brand new customized lowrider car to celebrate his victory at UFC 299.

Last month, the reigning bantamweight champion decisively retained his title against his former foe Marlon Vera, earning a unanimous decision victory. During his previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 'Sugar' disclosed that Ross had placed a substantial bet on him and promised to buy him a car if he emerged victorious.

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

During a recent live stream on his Kick channel, Ross hosted O'Malley, and throughout the video, the two were participating in activities such as sparring and exercising together.

However, as the stream neared its end, Ross opted to blindfold 'Sugar' in anticipation of a surprise. He then revealed a customized lowrider car painted in pink to suit the champion's taste. Ross disclosed that the personalized vehicle came with a staggering price tag of $100,000.

Check out the video below:

